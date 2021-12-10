UK Adaptation of Saturday Night Live in Development

Live from New York — and London — it’s Saturday night! NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live could soon be getting an adaptation across the pond with a UK version.

Variety has confirmed that the Comcast-backed TV broadcaster Sky is in the early stages of developing a British SNL. Considering Sky and NBC share a parent company in Comcast — and the fact that China, Japan, the Middle East, France, Italy, Poland, Brazil, and Korea have already put their own spins on the format — a UK adaptation was pretty inevitable.

Since late night programming isn’t as big in the UK as it is in the US, however, Variety points out that a British SNL is likely to air much earlier than its American counterpart. It was only just recently that Sky began distributing the original SNL in the UK, too. Still, word on the street is that London-based comedians are already pining for a coveted cast member role.

Season 47 of NBC’s SNL premiered back in October, and it’s shaping up to be a pretty good one. So far, highlights include Pete Davidson shit-talking his native borough, Kieran Culkin fighting with his cable company, and Taylor Swift debuting her 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” Tomorrow (December 11th), Billie Eilish will have a busy night as the show’s host and musical guest.