Season 3 of Atlanta to Premiere on March 24th

The first two episodes will air back to back

Atlanta Season 3 (FX)
Atlanta (FX)
December 22, 2021 | 4:52pm ET

    At long last, FX has set a premiere date for Season 3 of Atlanta. After a three-year hiatus, Donald Glovers acclaimed series will return with a two-episode season premiere on Thursday, March 24th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

    According to a logline provided by FX, Season 3 finds Earn (Glover), “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, “as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

    The full season runs 10 episodes, and each episode will be available to stream on Hulu the day after its initial broadcast premiere on FX.

    A new teaser trailer for Atlanta Season 3 will premiere on Christmas Day during ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games. In the meantime, check out a previously revealed teaser trailer featuring Henry’s “Paper Boi” sitting a table while two individuals stand with their noses towards the wall behind him.

    Season 3 of Atlanta was delayed due to the pandemic. Fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for Season 4, as production got underway this past summer.

