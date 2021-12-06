Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian on His New NFT Exhibition, Film Scores, and Upcoming Projects

The songwriter/activist takes us inside Not for Touching: The Intangible Exhibition

serj tankian nft system of a down kyle meredith with photo by george tonikian
Kyle Meredith with Serj Tankian, photo by George Tonikian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
December 6, 2021 | 2:12pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Serj Tankian sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new art and music exhibition, Not for Touching: The Intangible Exhibition, which finds the System of a Down frontman animating his paintings, setting them to music, and presenting them in the NFT world.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The songwriter/activist takes us back to the moments that he began painting as a way to see his music come to life, how System of a Down’s albums Hypnotize and Mesmerize inspired his use of clocks in his work, and gives us the stories behind pieces based on Bowie and Jazz.

    Tankian also discusses his film score work, future exhibition ideas that involve more of our senses, when he may do more rock songs, and drops the news on a choral project he’s working on that is currently titled Invocations.

    Listen to Serj Tankian discuss NFTs and more via the player above or the YouTube player below, and then make sure you’re subscribed to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    Advertisement

    For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kmw-caleb-mclaughlin-photo-by-marteen-de-boer-stranger-things-neighborhood

Caleb McLaughlin on His Debut Single, Sharing Music with Idris Elba, and Stranger Things 4

December 3, 2021

Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen kyle meredith with servant of the mind metallica cover don't tread on me

Volbeat's Michael Poulsen: "I've Always Been Fascinated by Dark Forces"

December 1, 2021

kmw aimee mann photo by SHERYL_NIELDS girl interrupted musical queens of the summer hotel

Aimee Mann on Sad Songs, Mental Health, and Queens of The Summer Hotel

November 29, 2021

kyle meredith with zakk wylde ozzy osbourne interview black label society doom crew inc

Zakk Wylde on His Own Mt. Riffmore, Ridiculous Music Videos, and Ozzy’s No More Tears

November 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian on His New NFT Exhibition, Film Scores, and Upcoming Projects

Menu Shop Search Sale