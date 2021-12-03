Menu
Seth Rogen Got Super High Before Going to Adele’s CBS Special

The actor didn't realize the event was televised -- or that he would be sitting in the front row

Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen, photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty
December 2, 2021 | 10:56pm ET

    Here at Consequence, we’re not typically ones to bash a little recreational cannabis or Delta-8 use before a live music event. Seth Rogen, however, learned the hard way that if you choose to go that route, you might want to double-check that the event isn’t being taped for national television: As the comedian divulged during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night (December 1st), he arrived at a recent Adele concert, stoned and ready, only to discover that the show was being taped for the singer’s two-hour CBS special, Adele One Night Only.

    “I got an invitation — ‘do you want to go to a small Adele concert?’ is what I remember absorbing,” Rogen began. “[My wife Laurie and I] were like, ‘it’s an Adele concert! It’s in the park!’ We smoked a ton of weed, and we’re like, we’re just gonna go enjoy this lovely Adele concert. We pull up and we see cranes, camera cranes, there’s drones flying around, there’s an entire crew there. And I’m like, ‘oh no, we’re at the filming of a television special, I think.'”

    The Superbad actor continued: “I’m like, ‘maybe it’s not that big a television special.’ And then the first person I see is Oprah Winfrey.” All hopes that he and his wife might’ve been able to go forth with their evening plans covertly were squashed when they received their tickets, which read “1A and 1B.” Noting that he’s never met the singer, Rogen asked her via his interview with all due respect: “If you’re watching this: Why did you do that?”

    Related Video

    And the giant cameras in their faces weren’t the only company Rogen and his wife had that night. “The whole time, I’m like, ‘there are so many more famous people than me here who should be sitting where I’m sitting,'” he laughed. “I was in front of Drake. There is no world where I should be in front of Drake.”

    But like any experienced stoner, Rogen just did his best to keep his cool throughout the night. And considering the Pineapple Express star has his own (very chic) cannabis company, he’s probably no stranger to having to pull a Poker Face every now and then. Watch the interview below.

    In more recent news relating to Rogen, late-night television, and weed, the actor gifted marijuana newbie Conan O’Brien with a joint during the final week of Conan. Rogen also stars as a soon-retiring Santa Claus in HBO Max’s new adult animated comedy, Santa Inc.

