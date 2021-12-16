Ben Stiller Directs Adam Scott in Trailer for Apple TV+ Thriller Series Severance: Watch

Work-life balance gets cut off at in the head in the new teaser trailer for Apple TV+’s Severance.

Coming from first-time creator Dan Erickson, the sci-fi thriller series is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. (Stiller helmed six of Season 1’s nine episodes, with Aoife McArdle handling the rest.) The show centers on Adam Scott’s Mark Scout, head of a team at Lumon Industries. What exactly the company does might not be as important as how they do it: Using an invasive surgical procedure called “severance,” employees willingly have their memories split between work and home. When they’re at work, they don’t remember their personal lives, and vice versa.

As the official synopsis puts it, “This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

Besides Scott, the series features a star-studded cast that includes Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, Zach Cherry, and Christopher Walken.

Watch the trailer for Severance below. The first two episodes debut on Apple TV+ February 18th, followed by weekly installments every Friday.