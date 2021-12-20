Shadows Fall Reunite to Play First Show in Six Years: Watch

Shadows Fall reunited for their first show in six years on Saturday (December 18th) at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The influential metalcore band had previously announced the one-off concert in its home state way back in June. Before that, we hadn’t heard much of anything from the Shadows Fall camp since the group went on hiatus following gigs in 2015 — although guitarist Jon Donais has been keeping busy as a member of Anthrax the past several years.

The celebratory reunion show featured a stacked lineup with support from Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within the Ruins, Sworn Enemy, and Carnivora. As for the headliners, Shadows Fall sound like they’re in fine form based on the audience footage recorded during their set.

The band played a 16-song, career-spanning setlist, including fan favorites such as “Redemption,” “Destroyer of Senses,” “What Drives the Weak,” and more. A few days prior to the show, vocalist Brian Fair discussed how the band hunkered down to rehearse old songs and tighten up for the gig — though two members had a headstart via their day jobs.

“[Guitarist] Jon [Donais] and [drummer] Jason [Bittner] have been full-on touring full time with two legendary and super-professional bands in Anthrax and Overkill [respectively],” Fair told Heavy NYC, “so those dudes are at the top of their game in every way. I’ve been playing a bunch of shows, but I haven’t done real touring type of stuff, so I had to make sure physically I was gonna be ready.”

Fair continued: “So when I was practicing the set, I literally had headphones on and I would do cardio in between any of the vocals to just try to simulate the adrenaline and the chaos and that type of thing, and also to see if I could make it through an hour-and-a-half headlining set. And Paul [Romanko, bass] hadn’t played, really, with anyone since we stopped, so he really went into the workshed and was playing a ton again. We got to practice and we were, like, ‘Man, we sound better than we used to.'”

Will we have to wait another six years for Shadows Fall to return to the stage? Only time will tell. For now, you can relive the one-off reunion show via the full concert audience footage below.