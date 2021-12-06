Menu
Marvel Greenlights Shang-Chi Sequel

Destin Daniel Cretton will once again write and direct

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel)
December 6, 2021 | 4:26pm ET

    Marvel and Disney+ have announced a sequel to their recent blockbuster hit, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As Deadline reports, the film will bring back writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton.

    “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” said Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

    That mention of Disney+ is not accidental; Cretton has also been tapped for an unspecified Marvel series coming to the streaming platform. In a statement, he said, “Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life… I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.”

    Shang-Chi bowed with a $94.6M opening weekend — a pandemic box office record at the time — and leads all domestic 2021 films with a gross of $224.5M. Those numbers, combined with some glowing reviews, suggested that it wouldn’t be long before leading man Simu Liu would be taking on the role of Shang-Chi once again. It was only the third introductory solo story in the MCU in the last five years, after 2016’s Doctor Strange and 2019’s Captain Marvel. Marvel followed it with Eternals, which became the first MCU movie certified ‘rotten’ on Rotten Tomatoes. 2021 in the MCU will wrap December 17th with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

