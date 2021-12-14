She & Him Perform “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” on Kelly Clarkson: Watch

Menu
    She & Him stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (December 13th) to promote their 10th anniversary reissue of A Very She & Him Christmas. During their appearance, the duo of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward performed the holiday standard “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” Watch it below.

    Written in 1937 by Irving Berlin, “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” was first sung by Dick Powell and Alice Faye in the musical film On the Avenue, released that same year. Since then, artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, and Bette Midler have recorded covers of the song.

    Ahead of Monday’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Deschanel and Ward released a studio version of “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” via Amazon Music.

    Deschanel and Ward are coming off a short run of US tour dates in support of the deluxe reissue of A Very She & Him Christmas, which was released on November 12th. The expanded tracklist includes covers of Madonna’s “Holiday” and Wham’s “Last Christmas,” as well as the duo’s rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” the Meredith Wilson classic popularized by Perry Como and Bing Crosby in 1951.

    Back in 2016, She & Him released their most recent album, Christmas Party. Ward’s latest studio session arrived last year with Migration Stories.

