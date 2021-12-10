A new documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival on January 21st. Directed by Kathryn Ferguson, Nothing Compares will debut at the Park City, Utah-based annual soiree of cinema, with additional in-person and digital screenings over the course of the rest of the fest.

Through both archival footage and a thoughtful, new interview with O’Connor, the film will follow the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s storied and pioneering career, with a particular lens shining a light on the years between the release of her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, in 1987 and 1993.

“As a small team of independent filmmakers we are beyond thrilled to have our film invited to premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival,” the director said in a statement. “As an Irish woman, Sinéad’s story and incredible music have been a huge inspiration to me, and I can’t wait to share the film with audiences in Utah and beyond.”

Earlier this year, O’Connor unveiled her first memoir, Rememberings, in which she detailed the terrifying experience she’d hinted at many times over the years with Prince — calling the late artist a “violent abuser of women.”

She also announced her retirement from music in June ahead of the release of what she said would be her final studio album, next year’s No Veterans Die Alone, only to retract the announcement a few days later and blame the “knee-jerk reaction” on a negative interview with the BBC while promoting her book.