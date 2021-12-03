Skillet Frontman Calls Rage Against the Machine “Government Rock,” Insists He’s the “Revolutionary”

Skillet frontman and Christian rocker John Cooper blasted Rage Against the Machine while defending his own anti-vax stance in a new interview.

You might remember Cooper’s delusional comments from earlier this year following Cardi B’s controversial Grammy performance. At the time, Cooper compared the Grammy Awards to Hitler and condemned Cardi B for the sexual nature of her stage show. Cooper then tried to backtrack on his remarks.

Now the Skillet singer has taken a pot shot at Rage Against the Machine, an outspokenly progressive and left-leaning act. In an interview with Apologia Radio, a church-run program, Cooper elaborated on his thesis that vaccines are a tool of government control “more about tyranny than they are actually keeping people safe.”

“What’s really weird to me is that I’ve been speaking out about my faith in Christ for a long, long time in the mainstream world,” said Cooper. “Now, let’s be honest — not everybody in the mainstream world is nuts about that. They don’t necessarily love hearing about Jesus, but they have always put up with me — some have supported me even. But I’ll tell you what: the most kickback I have ever received — ever — for my faith has been on my stance on vaccine mandates and mask mandates. It is as if I just — like the unforgivable sin.”

He continued, “So, a lot the bands, they just don’t know what to do … You’re in an entertainment industry that’s largely driven by social media and media at large. You’re not allowed to speak anything against… I mean, you’ve got Rage Against the Machine telling people that if they don’t get a vaccine… Rage Against the Machine has become the machine,” Cooper said. “It’s crazy. I’m, like, wait a minute — I’m the revolutionary here? I’m the revolutionary and Rage Against the Machine is just ‘government rock’ now.”

Ironically, RATM guitarist Tom Morello has been questioned for his unexpected friendship with right-wing mouthpiece Ted Nugent, whose has also spouted anti-vax sentiments during the pandemic. Morello defended his friendship with Nugent, however, citing their shared beliefs on the importance of free speech.

“I reserve the right to be friends with anybody,” Morello said. “I reserve the right to confront opinions I disagree with, with openheartedness and love, or by throwing a brick. That’s up to me.”

Assuming it’s safe to do so this spring, Rage Against the Machine will finally kick off their twice-postponed reunion tour, with tickets available here. Skillet, meanwhile, recently announced a new album titled Dominion, which arrives on January 14th.

Watch John Cooper’s interview with Apologia Radio below.

