Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Unveil New Song “Fill My World”: Stream

The second single from the band's upcoming album, 4, due February 11th

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators (photo by Austin Nelson)
December 3, 2021 | 11:25am ET

    Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have released the new song “Fill My World,” which marks the second single from their upcoming studio album, 4, due out early next year.

    The new track is very different from the album’s debut single, “The River Is Rising.” While the earlier track featured heavy riffs from Slash, “Fill My World” is a more melodic anthem featuring a strong hook and near-twangy guitar solo.

    Thematically, “Fill My World” is about longing for a loved one to come back, as Myles Kennedy sings, “Turn the key/ Please come back to me/ What I’d give to know you’ll fill my world again/ The wind is screaming out / I pace the floor/ And I wonder will I see your face once more.”

    Look for Slash and the crew to perform these new songs on their previously announced 2022 North American tour, which kicks off February 8th and runs through March 26th. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.

    Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share “The River Is Rising”: Stream

    As the title affirms, 4 marks Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators’ fourth studio album, and will arrive February 11th as the first release on the new label Gibson Records. Pre-order the album here, and take a listen to “Fill My World” below.

