Smash Mouth Replace Sugar Ray at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s NYE Concert

Here’s some true All Star behavior: After a member of Sugar Ray’s touring party tested positive for COVID-19, Smash Mouth stepped up at the last-minute to headline the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s free New Year’s Eve concert on December 31st.

“A member of our immediate touring party has tested positive for COVID-19 and to protect the safety of fans and everyone around us, we will sadly have to cancel our show at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana,” Sugar Ray said in a statement.

Of course, Smash Mouth themselves were already short-handed, due to the recent departure of founding singer Steve Harwell. After a bizarre on-stage appearance in which he stumbled and slurred his words, threatened members of audience, and appeared to give a Nazi salute, Harwell announced his retirement from music, citing health issues. A friend of the band has been filling in as their singer at recent concerts.

Advertisement

Related Video

The event goes down beginning at 8:30 p.m. local time with a performance from a Chicago tribute band called Run River Run. Smash Mouth will then take the stage at 10:45 p.m.