Smith/Kotzen (Iron Maiden, The Winery Dogs) Announce 2022 US Tour

Iron Maiden axeman Adrian Smith and veteran singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs, Poison, Mr, Big) will head on their first tour together as Smith/Kotzen, with a short US outing in January.

The duo will be on the road for six shows in support of their four-song Better Days EP released back in November. That followed the full-length debut from Smith/Kotzen, S/K, which dropped in March. The project explores the guitarists’ mutual love of bluesy hard rock.

“It’s always been our intention to take these songs on the road and give them a good kicking about,” Smith said via a press release. “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to set up this tour around a very hectic 2022 schedule and we both can’t wait to finally get out there and play live.”

The upcoming dates kick off January 15th in Ventura, California, with the band staying in the Golden State for five of the six concerts. The jaunt wraps up on January 27th in Morro Bay, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

“We’re excited that we can take Smith/Kotzen to the next level and bring our music to the stage,” added Richie Kotzen. “We’re still figuring out which musicians we’ll be bringing with us to deliver the songs in the way we’ve always envisaged to give fans a dynamic live experience. We’re really looking forward to this tour and we’re planning to have a lot of fun!”

Smith will have a busy 2022. In addition to the Smith/Kotzen dates, the guitarist will be heading back out for Iron Maiden’s “Legacy of the Beast Tour,” including new US dates (tickets available here).

See the full list of Smith/Kotzen January tour dates below and get tickets here.

Smith/Kotzen January 2022 US Tour Dates:

01/15 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

01/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky A Go-Go

01/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Count’s Vamp’d

01/23 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

01/26 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

01/27 – Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren