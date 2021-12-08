South Park Crew Attempts Time Travel in Post Covid: The Return of Covid Teaser: Watch

Coming on the heels of Thanksgiving’s South Park: Post Covid, Paramount+ has announced a second special from Matt Stone and Trey Parker with the unwieldy title South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, premiering December 16th on the streamer.

Devastated by Kenny’s latest death in the previous special, the teaser trailer sees the surviving members of the South Park motley crew turning to time travel in order to bring everyone back together. Watch it below.

“If Stan, Kyle, and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life,” reads the official logline. “In South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.”

South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid is the second in a line of South Park specials coming out of Stone and Parker’s massive $900 million deal with ViacomCBS. In total, 14 (!) hour-long South Park movies are expected to roll out through 2027.

In late October, the South Park creators spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about their plans for the franchise. “With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” Parker explained. “And they then went and called them movies.”

Stone added, “We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

Flush with new cash, the duo announced in August that they’d finalized the purchase of Casa Bonita, the Colorado Mexican restaurant that has become a fixture in South Park canon.

