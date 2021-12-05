Menu
First Look at Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Reveals It Will Be Two Films: Watch

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) hits cinemas on October 7th, 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (Sony)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
December 4, 2021 | 8:34pm ET

    With little fanfare on a random Saturday night, a first-look at the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel has swung online. Not only does the teaser revealed the official title — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — but it confirms it will be split into two films, with Part One releasing on October 7th, 2022.

    The teaser picks up right where the Academy Award-winning 2018 animated adventure left off. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is chilling on his bed when Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) pays him a visit through an interdimensional portal. She convinces Miles to don his Spider-Man suit to come for a swing, only the next time we see him, he’s tumbling through the multiverse.

    Suddenly, he’s intercepted by another dimension-hopping Spidey: Spider-Man 2099, who debuted in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse. 2099, aka Miguel O’Hara, was voiced by Oscar Isaac in that cameo; according to Sony’s YouTube description for this new teaser, Isaac will return for the sequels.

    Check out the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse footage below.

    Phil Lord returns to pen this script, this time alongside his frequent collaborator Christopher Miller as well as David Callahm (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsWonder Woman 1984). Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Kemp Powers (Soul), and Justin K. Thompson (an animator making his directorial debut) helm the project.

    While recently confirming that the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man won’t disappear after Spider-Man: No Way Home, producer Amy Pascal teased a first look at the Into the Spider-Verse sequel was on its way. She did not, however, mention the two-part nature of the movie, nor did she make mention of the long-planned female-led spin-off.

