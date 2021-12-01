Spotify Reveals the Most Streamed Artists, Albums, and Songs of 2021

Christmas Day for music geeks is here: Today (December 1st), Spotify’s 381 million-plus users were gifted with their Spotify Wrapped, a roundup of their most-listened music of the year. Aside from individual rundowns for each user, the streaming giant also unveiled details about the world’s listening habits in 2021.

Some of the stats shouldn’t come as a surprise. Much of the world was drinking the Olivia Rodrigo Kool-Aid this year, with her smash hit “drivers license” cruising straight to the No. 1 song in the world. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny took the title of the most-streamed artist globally for the second year in a row, with Taylor Swift and BTS trailing right behind in the second and third spots, respectively.

In the US specifically, Drake was the most streamed artist, followed by T-Swift, the late, great Juice WRLD, Kanye West, and Bad Bunny. For albums, Rodrigo’s Sour took America’s No. 1 spot, followed by Dangerous: The Double Album, from controversial country star Morgan Wallen, who was caught on camera shouting the N-word. Forward-looking pop music mixed with regressive racial politics? Spotify knows America better than America knows itself.

The streamer also tracked the most popular releases from 20 or more years ago. The top five albums ran Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors, Nirvana’s Nevermind, Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory, Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction, and The Beatles by The Beatles. When it came to individual songs, we listened to Fleetwood Mac’s TikTok viral song, “Dreams,” followed by Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Coldplay’s “Yellow,” Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and “Every Breath You Take,” by The Police.

As far as podcasts, listeners in the US and beyond spent lots of time streaming entertainment-related shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy. News podcasts were popular, as well, with The New York Times’ The Daily and NPR News Now taking top slots in the US.

And for those who take pride in their playlist curation, Spotify is looking out for you, too: Frank Ocean helped listeners flex their green thumbs, with “Ivy” being added to countless plant-themed playlists. There have also been more than 42 million streams of vaccine-related playlists in 2021, with frequently-added jab jams including by Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” (duh) and “Jolene” by our modern medicine savior, Dolly Parton.

Before you go sharing your own personal Spotify Wrapped on your Instagram story, check out the full list of the top songs, artists, albums, and podcasts of 2021 below.

Most Streamed Artists Globally

01. Bad Bunny

02. Taylor Swift

03. BTS

04. Drake

05. Justin Bieber

Most Streamed Artists in the US

01. Drake

02. Taylor Swift

03. Juice WRLD

04. Kanye West

05. Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Albums Globally

01. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

02. Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

03. Justice by Justin Bieber

04. = by Ed Sheeran

05. Planet Her by Doja Cat

Most Streamed Albums in the US

01. SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

02. Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen

03. Planet Her by Doja Cat

04. Justice by Justin Bieber

05. Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD

Most Streamed Songs Globally

01. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

02. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

03. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

04. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

05. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Songs in the US

01. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

02. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

03. “Kiss Me More” (feat. SZA) by Doja Cat

04. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

05. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

01. The Joe Rogan Experience

02. Call Her Daddy

03. Crime Junkie

04. TED Talks Daily

05. The Daily

Most Popular Podcasts in the US

01. The Joe Rogan Experience

02. Crime Junkie

03. Call Her Daddy

04. The Daily

05. NPR News Now

