squid announce 2022 tour dates

UK post punks Squid came out with a bang this year, with their debut LP Bright Green Field being named one of the best albums of 2021. Now, they’re ready to do a victory lap. Today the band announced a run of tour dates for 2022.
Before Ollie Judge, Louis Borlase, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson hit North America in March, they’ll play a run of UK shows in January. The band’s 13-date jaunt across the pond takes them from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast, with stops in Canada in between. Then, they head back over to Europe in June to hit the festival circuit, before playing Primavera Sound’s inaugural Los Angeles festival in September.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time — get yours through Ticketmaster.
Squid 2022 Tour Dates:
01/26 — Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall
01/27 — Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh
01/28 — Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue
01/30 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
01/31 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
03/07 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
03/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
03/12 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
03/16 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
03/17 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/18 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
03/19 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
03/21 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/25 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/05 – 06/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
07/08 — London, UK @ Somerset House
08/05 – 08/07 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/17 – 08/20 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/25 – 08/28 — Saint Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine
09/16 – 09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA