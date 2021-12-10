Menu
Squid Announce 2022 Tour Dates

In support of this year's Bright Green Field

Squid, photo by Holly Whitaker
December 10, 2021 | 9:00am ET

    UK post punks Squid came out with a bang this year, with their debut LP Bright Green Field being named one of the best albums of 2021. Now, they’re ready to do a victory lap. Today the band announced a run of tour dates for 2022.

    Before Ollie Judge, Louis Borlase, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson hit North America in March, they’ll play a run of UK shows in January. The band’s 13-date jaunt across the pond takes them from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast, with stops in Canada in between. Then, they head back over to Europe in June to hit the festival circuit, before playing Primavera Sound’s inaugural Los Angeles festival in September.

    Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time — get yours through Ticketmaster.

    Back in March, Squid shared the origins of the Bright Green Field single “Paddling.” Revisit that feature here.

    Squid 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/26 — Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall
    01/27 — Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh
    01/28 — Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue
    01/30 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
    01/31 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
    03/07 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    03/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    03/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    03/12 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
    03/16 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    03/17 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    03/18 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    03/19 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
    03/21 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    03/22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    03/25 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    06/05 – 06/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    07/08 — London, UK @ Somerset House
    08/05 – 08/07 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
    08/17 – 08/20 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
    08/25 – 08/28 — Saint Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine
    09/16 – 09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

