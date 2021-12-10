squid announce 2022 tour dates

UK post punks Squid came out with a bang this year, with their debut LP Bright Green Field being named one of the best albums of 2021. Now, they’re ready to do a victory lap. Today the band announced a run of tour dates for 2022.

Before Ollie Judge, Louis Borlase, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson hit North America in March, they’ll play a run of UK shows in January. The band’s 13-date jaunt across the pond takes them from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast, with stops in Canada in between. Then, they head back over to Europe in June to hit the festival circuit, before playing Primavera Sound’s inaugural Los Angeles festival in September.

Squid 2022 Tour Dates:

01/26 — Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall

01/27 — Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

01/28 — Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

01/30 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

01/31 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

03/07 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

03/12 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

03/16 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

03/17 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/18 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

03/19 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/21 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/25 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/05 – 06/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/08 — London, UK @ Somerset House

08/05 – 08/07 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/17 – 08/20 — Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/25 – 08/28 — Saint Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

09/16 – 09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA