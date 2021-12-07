Squirrel Flower Announces New Planet EP, Shares “ruby at dawn” and “unravel”: Stream

Squirrel Flower (born Ella Williams) released the album Planet (i) back in June, but it looks like she’s still got astronomy on the mind. Today the artist announced her Planet EP, out January 28th on Polyvinyl. To preview the release, she has shared two new singles: the original track “ruby at dawn” and a cover of Björk’s song “unravel.”

Clocking in at seven tracks, Planet compiles Squirrel Flower’s self-recorded Planet (i) demos, leftover songs from the album’s studio sessions, and her Björk cover. In a statement, Williams explained that she saw releasing these odds and ends as a way for fans to better understand her artistic process.

“I’ve always felt that the pieces and process and secrets behind a finished record are the most important parts,” Williams said. “Most of these songs showcase my own production and exact vision, my first time in a long time releasing music that I’ve produced alone. Releasing this EP is an exercise in self trust and experimentation. Not all songs need to be precious and kept for the exact right time, not all recordings need to be perfect.”

Squirrel Flower’s “ruby at dawn” layers Williams’ nearly operatic voice over droning synths, which pairs well with Björk’s Homogenic ballad. Williams’ rendition is even ghostlier than the original, her echoey vocals mixed front and center with minimal instrumentation behind her.

The “unravel” cover comes with a haunting music video filmed by Williams herself, which merges images of cooling lava with shots of the rolling ocean. Watch the clip below, followed by the “ruby at dawn” stream.

In addition to the Planet EP, Squirrel Flower is hitting the road next year. The artist’s world tour kicks off in February in Illinois, and following a trek across the US, heads over to Europe in April. She’s got some great support lined up, too: Mia Joy, Christelle Bofale, Tenci, and Maria BC all have opening slots on the roster. Scroll onwards to see the full itinerary, and get your tickets through Ticketmaster now.

Planet EP Artwork:

Planet EP Tracklist:

01. open wound

02. your love is a disaster

03. unravel

04. long day’s done

05. sitting in traffic

06. ruby at dawn

07. live wire

Squirrel Flower 2022 Tour Dates:

02/03 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern %

02/04 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe %

02/05 — Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary %

02/06 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes %

02/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe %

02/09 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge %

02/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

02/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right &

02/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA &

02/14 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd &

02/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room &

02/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) &

02/18 — Nashville, TN @ The High Watt &

02/19 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar &

02/20 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern &

03/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room #

03/03 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

03/04 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins #

03/05 — Austin, TX @ Meanwhile Brewing #

03/07 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress #

03/08 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

03/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

03/12 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall #

03/13 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

03/15 — Boise, ID @ The Shredder #

03/17 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge #

03/19 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb #

03/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

04/17 — Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy

04/18 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/20 — Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

04/21 — London, UK @ Lafayette

04/23 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

04/24 — Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

04/26 — Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

04/27 — Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

04/28 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

04/29 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

05/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Small Hall)

05/03 — Zürich, CH @ Bogen F

05/04 — Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

05/05 — Gent, BE @ Charlatan

% = w/ Mia Joy

& = w/ Christelle Bofale

# = w/ Tenci

$ = w/ Maria BC