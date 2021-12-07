Menu
Squirrel Flower Announces New Planet EP, Shares “ruby at dawn” and “unravel”: Stream

An original track and a Björk cover preview the artist's new project

Squirrel Flower, photo by Jesse Ward
December 7, 2021 | 4:49pm ET

    Squirrel Flower (born Ella Williams) released the album Planet (i) back in June, but it looks like she’s still got astronomy on the mind. Today the artist announced her Planet EP, out January 28th on Polyvinyl. To preview the release, she has shared two new singles: the original track “ruby at dawn” and a cover of Björk’s song “unravel.”

    Clocking in at seven tracks, Planet compiles Squirrel Flower’s self-recorded Planet (i) demos, leftover songs from the album’s studio sessions, and her Björk cover. In a statement, Williams explained that she saw releasing these odds and ends as a way for fans to better understand her artistic process.

    “I’ve always felt that the pieces and process and secrets behind a finished record are the most important parts,” Williams said. “Most of these songs showcase my own production and exact vision, my first time in a long time releasing music that I’ve produced alone. Releasing this EP is an exercise in self trust and experimentation. Not all songs need to be precious and kept for the exact right time, not all recordings need to be perfect.”

    Squirrel Flower’s “ruby at dawn” layers Williams’ nearly operatic voice over droning synths, which pairs well with Björk’s Homogenic ballad. Williams’ rendition is even ghostlier than the original, her echoey vocals mixed front and center with minimal instrumentation behind her.

    The “unravel” cover comes with a haunting music video filmed by Williams herself, which merges images of cooling lava with shots of the rolling ocean. Watch the clip below, followed by the “ruby at dawn” stream.

    In addition to the Planet EP, Squirrel Flower is hitting the road next year. The artist’s world tour kicks off in February in Illinois, and following a trek across the US, heads over to Europe in April. She’s got some great support lined up, too: Mia Joy, Christelle Bofale, Tenci, and Maria BC all have opening slots on the roster. Scroll onwards to see the full itinerary, and get your tickets through Ticketmaster now.

    Planet EP Artwork:

    squirrel flower planet ep artwork

    Planet EP Tracklist:
    01. open wound
    02. your love is a disaster
    03. unravel
    04. long day’s done
    05. sitting in traffic
    06. ruby at dawn
    07. live wire

    Squirrel Flower 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/03 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern %
    02/04 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe %
    02/05 — Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary %
    02/06 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes %
    02/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe %
    02/09 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge %
    02/10 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %
    02/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right &
    02/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA &
    02/14 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd &
    02/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Back Room &
    02/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) &
    02/18 — Nashville, TN @ The High Watt &
    02/19 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar &
    02/20 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern &
    03/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room #
    03/03 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #
    03/04 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins #
    03/05 — Austin, TX @ Meanwhile Brewing #
    03/07 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress #
    03/08 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #
    03/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #
    03/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #
    03/12 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall #
    03/13 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza #
    03/15 — Boise, ID @ The Shredder #
    03/17 — Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge #
    03/19 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb #
    03/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #
    04/17 — Glasgow, UK @ Nice N Sleazy
    04/18 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    04/20 — Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
    04/21 — London, UK @ Lafayette
    04/23 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
    04/24 — Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store
    04/26 — Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
    04/27 — Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
    04/28 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
    04/29 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
    05/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Small Hall)
    05/03 — Zürich, CH @ Bogen F
    05/04 — Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique
    05/05 — Gent, BE @ Charlatan

    % = w/ Mia Joy
    & = w/ Christelle Bofale
    # = w/ Tenci
    $ = w/ Maria BC

