Stanning BTS: Wrapping Up 2021

Kayla and Bethany reflect on BTS' monumental 2021

Consequence Staff
December 30, 2021 | 10:20am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    For their last episode of the year, Kayla and Bethany reflect on BTS’s 2021 and predict what’s to come in 2022.

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

    Charity of the Month: livefree999.org

