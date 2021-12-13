Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Steve Perry Says New Holiday Album The Season “Was Emotional Therapy”

Former Journey singer teases original Christmas music and discusses what today's pop songs are missing

steve perry kmw the season holiday album photo by MYRIAM SANTOS
Kyle Meredith with Steve Perry, photo by Myriam Santos
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
December 13, 2021 | 2:38pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Steve Perry sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Season, his latest entry into the cannon of holiday albums.

    Related Video

    The former Journey singer tells us how last year’s absence of a Christmas feeling and missing loved ones led him to seek a reconnection with this year’s season. He discusses how The Season was inspired by the memories and songs of his childhood, especially the timelessness of original classic holiday tracks. Perry also touches on occasionally injecting his own lyrics into those classics, and teases two original holiday songs he’s written and recorded for a future release.

    Advertisement

    Perry also talks about how the lack of space and use of autotune in today’s music has wiped away some of the mystery and emotion, shares his appreciation of Barbra Streisand, and gives the story behind the Traces bonus track “October In New York.”

    Listen to Steve Perry discuss The Season and more by listening to the episode above or via the YouTube player below. Also, make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dream theater a view from the top of the world kmw

Dream Theater’s James LaBrie on Taking Inspiration From the Elon Musk/Joe Rogan Interview

December 10, 2021

katelyn tarver kmw subject to change

Katelyn Tarver on Subject to Change: “Making This Album Almost Felt Like I Blacked Out"

December 8, 2021

serj tankian nft system of a down kyle meredith with photo by george tonikian

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian on His New NFT Exhibition, Film Scores, and Upcoming Projects

December 6, 2021

kmw-caleb-mclaughlin-photo-by-marteen-de-boer-stranger-things-neighborhood

Caleb McLaughlin on His Debut Single, Sharing Music with Idris Elba, and Stranger Things 4

December 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Steve Perry Says New Holiday Album The Season "Was Emotional Therapy"

Menu Shop Search Sale