Suga of BTS Tests Positive for COVID-19

The musician recently returned home to South Korea following the group's run of LA concerts

Suga of BTS
Suga of BTS, photo by Steve Ferdman/Getty Images
December 24, 2021 | 12:11pm ET

    Suga of BTS has tested positive for COVID-19.

    According to a statement from the group’s management company, Big Hit Music, the 28-year-old musician had tested negative prior to leaving the US for South Korea following the group’s recent run of concerts at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. However, while self-quarantining upon his return to South Korea, Suga received a positive result after taking a PCR test.

    Big Hit Music said Suga received his second COVID-19 vaccination in August, and is currently experiencing no symptoms. The company also stressed that he has had no contact with the other members of BTS — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

    Earlier this week, Suga became the first Asian pop musician to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart after his posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD, “Girl of My Dreams,” claimed the top spot.

