Suga of BTS Tests Positive for COVID-19

Suga of BTS has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the group’s management company, Big Hit Music, the 28-year-old musician had tested negative prior to leaving the US for South Korea following the group’s recent run of concerts at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. However, while self-quarantining upon his return to South Korea, Suga received a positive result after taking a PCR test.

Big Hit Music said Suga received his second COVID-19 vaccination in August, and is currently experiencing no symptoms. The company also stressed that he has had no contact with the other members of BTS — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Related Video

Earlier this week, Suga became the first Asian pop musician to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales chart after his posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD, “Girl of My Dreams,” claimed the top spot.

Advertisement