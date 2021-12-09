Summer of Soul Soundtrack to Feature B.B. King, Gladys Knight, Nina Simone, and More

Legacy Recordings has announced the companion soundtrack to Questlove’s acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), due out January 28th, 2022.

The 17-track collection is set to feature live recordings of classic songs by the likes of B.B. King (“Why I Sing the Blues”), The Staple Singers (“It’s Been a Change”), Gladys Knight & the Pips (“I Heard It Through the Grapevine”), Sly & the Family Stone (“Everyday People”), and more. The documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 is currently available to stream on Hulu.

All of the songs were curated by Questlove, who made his filmmaking debut with the documentary. “It goes beyond saying that you can’t have a monster music journey on film without an equally awesome soundtrack,” he said in a statement. “The people demanded ‘more!’. So for the people, we bring you musical manna that hopefully won’t be the last serving. These performances are lightning in a bottle. Pure artistry!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Preceding the full soundtrack is a live rendition of “Sing a Simple Song” by Sly & the Family Stone, which is out today. Check out the album’s artwork and complete tracklist below.

Summer of Soul also came in at No. 15 on Consequence’s Top 25 Films of 2021 list.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork:

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklisting:

01. Uptown – The Chambers Brothers

02. Why I Sing the Blues – B.B. King

03. Don’t Cha Hear Me Callin’ to Ya – The 5th Dimension

04. Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures) – The 5th Dimension

05. My Girl – David Ruffin

06. Oh Happy Day – The Edwin Hawkins Singers

07. It’s Been a Change – The Staple Singers

08. Precious Lord Take My Hand – The Operation Breadbasket Orchestra & Choir featuring Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples

09. I Heard It Through the Grapevine – Gladys Knight & The Pips

10. Watermelon Man – Mongo Santamaria

11. Together – Ray Barretto

12. Hold On, I’m Comin’ – Herbie Mann

13. Sing a Simple Song – Sly & The Family Stone

14. Everyday People – Sly & The Family Stone

15. Africa – Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach

16. Backlash Blues – Nina Simone

17. Are You Ready – Nina Simone

Advertisement