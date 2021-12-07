Tame Impala Announces 2022 North American Tour

Tame Impala have mapped out a new leg of North American tour dates for early 2022.
In between festival appearances at Florida’s Okeechobee and New Orleans’ Buku Project, the Kevin Parker-led outfit will play a series of arena shows. Stops include the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, as well as two dates at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. See the full itinerary below.
A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (pre-sale code: RUSHIUM), with a public on-sale following on Friday, December 10th. Visit Ticketmaster.com for more information.
To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Tame Impala have also shared “No Choice,” an unreleased B-side from the band’s latest album, The Slow Rush. It’ll be released alongside several other B-sides and remixes as part of a new deluxe box set due out in February. Take a listen to “No Choice” below.
Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates:
02/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/03-06 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
03/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place
03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/18 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/21 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03/22 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project
05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/09 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound
06/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
08/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
09/07 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro
10/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
10/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
10/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
10/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
10/26 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
10/29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena