Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tame Impala Announces 2022 North American Tour

The Kevin Parker-led outfit has also shared The Slow Rush B-side "No Choice"

Tame Impala 2022
Tame Impala, photo by Dana Trippe
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 7, 2021 | 10:20am ET

    Tame Impala have mapped out a new leg of North American tour dates for early 2022.

    In between festival appearances at Florida’s Okeechobee and New Orleans’ Buku Project, the Kevin Parker-led outfit will play a series of arena shows. Stops include the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, as well as two dates at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. See the full itinerary below.

    A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (pre-sale code: RUSHIUM), with a public on-sale following on Friday, December 10th. Visit Ticketmaster.com for more information.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Tame Impala have also shared “No Choice,” an unreleased B-side from the band’s latest album, The Slow Rush. It’ll be released alongside several other B-sides and remixes as part of a new deluxe box set due out in February. Take a listen to “No Choice” below.

    Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
    03/03-06 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
    03/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    03/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place
    03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/18 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
    03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/21 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
    03/22 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
    03/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    03/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project
    05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/09 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound
    06/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
    08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
    08/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    08/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    09/07 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro
    10/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    10/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    10/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    10/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    10/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    10/26 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
    10/29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Helado Negro Announces 2022 World Tour

December 7, 2021

bright eyes announces 2022 tour dates

Bright Eyes Announce 2022 US Tour Dates

December 7, 2021

Superchunk Announce New Album and Tour, Share "Endless Summer": Stream

December 7, 2021

knocked loose spring 2022 us tour

Knocked Loose Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

December 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tame Impala Announces 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale