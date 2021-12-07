Tame Impala Announces 2022 North American Tour

Tame Impala have mapped out a new leg of North American tour dates for early 2022.

In between festival appearances at Florida’s Okeechobee and New Orleans’ Buku Project, the Kevin Parker-led outfit will play a series of arena shows. Stops include the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, as well as two dates at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina. See the full itinerary below.

A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time (pre-sale code: RUSHIUM), with a public on-sale following on Friday, December 10th. Visit Ticketmaster.com for more information.

To coincide with today’s tour announcement, Tame Impala have also shared “No Choice,” an unreleased B-side from the band’s latest album, The Slow Rush. It’ll be released alongside several other B-sides and remixes as part of a new deluxe box set due out in February. Take a listen to “No Choice” below.

Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/03-06 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

03/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

03/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Place

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/18 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/21 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03/22 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Music + Art Project

05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09 – Porto, PT @ Optimus Primavera Sound

06/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

08/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

09/07 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo Snai San Siro

10/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

10/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

10/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

10/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

10/26 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

10/29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

