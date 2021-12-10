Master Chief Is Ready for Battle in First Teaser Trailer for Halo: Watch

Master Chief needs a weapon in the first teaser trailer for the new series Halo. The adaptation of the blockbuster video game franchise was executive produced by Steven Spielberg, and it loads onto Paramount+ sometime in 2022.

“You are special,” Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) says in the trailer. “In fact, I’m counting on it. We’re lost in the dark. But you give people hope. And I’ll always be with you. I see this as a new beginning.” We also see Master Chief himself (Pablo Schreiber) land on the ground, though he doesn’t do much else, plus hints of fantastical space battles, and a brief look at what may be the Halo Array.

Halo also stars Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, and as she did in the video games, Jen Taylor voices Cortana. The series was written and developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. Check out the trailer below.

