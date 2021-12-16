Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ted Lasso Loses His Mustache in New Animated Holiday Short: Watch

Everyone's favorite coach loses his "snot mop" in Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache

ted lasso holiday short
Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache (Apple TV+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 16, 2021 | 9:14am ET

    You know what they say: It’s not about making Christmas perfect for the people you love, it’s the people you love that make Christmas perfect. At least that’s what Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) says in the new holiday short Apple TV+ released today.

    Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed all star in the animated clip, dubbed Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache, which sees everyone’s favorite football/soccer coach (naturally) lose his famous mustache. Rebecca (Waddingham), Coach Beard (Hunt), Keeley (Temple), Roy (Goldstein), Jamie (Dunster), and Nathan (Mohammed) all help Ted try to “catch” it before his scheduled FaceTime call with Henry (“He won’t recognize me without my mustache,” Ted exclaims), but only when Ted stops freaking out does his “snot mop” reappear. It’s like A Christmas Carol for nice guys.

    It’s been another big year for Ted Lasso, which premiered in 2020. The show took home an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series back in August, while Sudeikis won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham took home Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Season 2 premiered in July, and has since been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In other Sudeikis news, the comedian recently returned to 30 Rock for a victory lap on Saturday Night Liveand teamed up with Foo Fighters for a guest spot in the music video for their song “Love Dies Young.” He’s apparently a big fan of the band: back in July, he said their song “My Hero” inspired Ted Lasso Season 2.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

megan thee stallion college graduation inspiring dropouts go back to school bachelor's degree texas southern university

Megan Thee Stallion Inspiring College Dropouts to Return to School

December 16, 2021

lord of the rings cast rap 20th anniversary stephen colbert killer mike method man

Killer Mike and Method Man Assist Lord of the Rings Cast with 20th Anniversary Rap on Colbert: Watch

December 16, 2021

severance apple tv teaser trailer ben stiller adam scott

Ben Stiller Directs Adam Scott in Trailer for Apple TV+ Thriller Series Severance: Watch

December 16, 2021

M83 to Reissue Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, Share Video for "My Tears Are Becoming A Sea": Watch

December 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ted Lasso Loses His Mustache in New Animated Holiday Short: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale