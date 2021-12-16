Ted Lasso Loses His Mustache in New Animated Holiday Short: Watch

You know what they say: It’s not about making Christmas perfect for the people you love, it’s the people you love that make Christmas perfect. At least that’s what Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) says in the new holiday short Apple TV+ released today.

Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed all star in the animated clip, dubbed Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache, which sees everyone’s favorite football/soccer coach (naturally) lose his famous mustache. Rebecca (Waddingham), Coach Beard (Hunt), Keeley (Temple), Roy (Goldstein), Jamie (Dunster), and Nathan (Mohammed) all help Ted try to “catch” it before his scheduled FaceTime call with Henry (“He won’t recognize me without my mustache,” Ted exclaims), but only when Ted stops freaking out does his “snot mop” reappear. It’s like A Christmas Carol for nice guys.

It’s been another big year for Ted Lasso, which premiered in 2020. The show took home an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series back in August, while Sudeikis won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham took home Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Season 2 premiered in July, and has since been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series.

In other Sudeikis news, the comedian recently returned to 30 Rock for a victory lap on Saturday Night Live, and teamed up with Foo Fighters for a guest spot in the music video for their song “Love Dies Young.” He’s apparently a big fan of the band: back in July, he said their song “My Hero” inspired Ted Lasso Season 2.