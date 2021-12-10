The Darkness Announce Extensive 2022 North American Tour

The Darkness are coming to North America, and they’re doing it up big. The UK rockers have announced a lengthy North American tour in support of their just-released album, Motorheart.

Frontman Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Taylor will hit the road next spring for 34 shows, setting off March 9th in San Diego, and running through an April 24th date in Boston. Fans should expect to hear new songs off Motorheart, as well as all the hits. The Dead Deads will open on all dates, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

“You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music,” Justin Hawkins said in a statement. “Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! As doctors, we UNDERSTAND the healing power of rock music and we have instructed our minions to make arrangements for us to visit your moderately distant shores.”

He added, “The cryogenically sealed Tupperware box of roadies has been set to ‘Thor’; and the mighty winged chariot has been dusted off. Remember — one lick of Darkness sweat and you will be cured — you will literally walk again, without COVID or anything! But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the f**k in!”

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 13th, at 10 a.m. local venue time, with some pre-sales having already begun.

Justin Hawkins recently guested on Kyle Meredith With … for an interview about Motorheart and more. Listen to the chat beneath the list of tour dates below.

The Darkness’ 2022 North American Tour Dates with The Dead Deads:

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

03/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/22 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

03/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

03/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

04/01 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue

04/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

04/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

04/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

04/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/16 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

04/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

04/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

