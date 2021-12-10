Menu
The Darkness Announce Extensive 2022 North American Tour

The 34-date run will kick off in early March and feature The Dead Deads as support

The Darkness by Simon Emmett
December 10, 2021 | 2:47pm ET

    The Darkness are coming to North America, and they’re doing it up big. The UK rockers have announced a lengthy North American tour in support of their just-released album, Motorheart.

    Frontman Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Rufus Taylor will hit the road next spring for 34 shows, setting off March 9th in San Diego, and running through an April 24th date in Boston. Fans should expect to hear new songs off Motorheart, as well as all the hits. The Dead Deads will open on all dates, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    “You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music,” Justin Hawkins said in a statement. “Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! As doctors, we UNDERSTAND the healing power of rock music and we have instructed our minions to make arrangements for us to visit your moderately distant shores.”

    He added, “The cryogenically sealed Tupperware box of roadies has been set to ‘Thor’; and the mighty winged chariot has been dusted off. Remember — one lick of Darkness sweat and you will be cured — you will literally walk again, without COVID or anything! But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the f**k in!”

    The Darkness on Sex Robots, ’80s Goth Rock, and Guitar Solos

    Tickets go on sale Monday, December 13th, at 10 a.m. local venue time, with some pre-sales having already begun.

    Justin Hawkins recently guested on Kyle Meredith With … for an interview about Motorheart and more. Listen to the chat beneath the list of tour dates below.

    The Darkness’ 2022 North American Tour Dates with The Dead Deads:
    03/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    03/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    03/12 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    03/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    03/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
    03/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    03/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    03/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    03/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    03/22 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
    03/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
    03/25 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
    03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    03/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall
    03/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
    03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
    04/01 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue
    04/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    04/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    04/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    04/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    04/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
    04/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
    04/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    04/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
    04/16 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
    04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    04/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    04/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    04/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public 

