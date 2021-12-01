The Linda Lindas Unveil New Song “Nino”: Stream

Young punk sensations The Linda Lindas have returned with the new song “Nino,” a delightful ode to a black cat.

“Nino” is the second single from the young girl group — Lucia (14), Eloise (13), Mila (10), and Bela (16) — since they signed to famed label Epitaph Records after their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” went viral earlier this year. A press release explains that after singer-guitarist Bela wrote a song for her siamese cat Monica back in 2020, her second pet Nino “wouldn’t leave her alone until he got a song too.”

“It is finally Nino’s time to shine,” the statement continues. The song does him justice: Over a simple, surfy riff, Bela honors the “killer of mice and rats,” a feline friend that’s both “savage” and the “friendliest cat you’ll meet” who will “protect you with all his might.” Her vocals are cool and collected, further proof that this group of kids is more punk than the rest of us. The track comes complete with a vibrant animated video by Rob Fidel in which Nino hunts for prey in the desert. Check it out below.

“Nino” follows the single “Oh!,” which the quartet released back in July. Before that, they brought “Racist, Sexist Boy” to Kimmel, and later discussed their Riot Grrrl influences with Amy Poehler for an installment of our Peer 2 Peer video series.

