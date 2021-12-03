The National Unveil New Song “Somebody Desperate”: Stream

Hot Girl Summer is long gone, so allow The National to introduce you to Sad Boy Winter with the new song “Somebody Desperate.” It accompanies the final credits for Joe Wright’s upcoming film Cyrano, which was soundtracked by bandmates Bryce and Aaron Dessner, with lyrics by Matt Berninger and his wife, longtime The National collaborator Carin Besser.

“Somebody Desperate” opens with mournful, minor key piano, as Berninger explores the higher reaches of his extremely low vocal range. “That wasn’t me,” he pleads, “I don’t know who that was/ That was somebody desperate/ Someone in love.” Check it out below.

Despite not putting out an album together, the members of The National have been busy this year. Aaron Dessner reunited with Justin Vernon to share the Big Red Machine studio set, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last, and, Bryce Dessner teamed with the Australian String Quartet for Impermanence/Disintegration. Berninger shared a new song titled “Let It Be” earlier this year and guested on tracks by Adia Victoria and Julia Stone. He also recorded a cover of “I’m Waiting For The Man” for a Velvet Underground covers compilation titled I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico.

Earlier this week, the Dessners accompanied Peter Dinklage for a performance of the Cyrano track “Your Name” on Colbert.