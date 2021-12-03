Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The National Unveil New Song “Somebody Desperate”: Stream

From the soundtrack to the movie Cyrano

the national somebody desperate cyrano soundtrack listen stream
The National, photo by Graham MacIndoe
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 3, 2021 | 11:08am ET

    Hot Girl Summer is long gone, so allow The National to introduce you to Sad Boy Winter with the new song “Somebody Desperate.” It accompanies the final credits for Joe Wright’s upcoming film Cyranowhich was soundtracked by bandmates Bryce and Aaron Dessner, with lyrics by Matt Berninger and his wife, longtime The National collaborator Carin Besser.

    “Somebody Desperate” opens with mournful, minor key piano, as Berninger explores the higher reaches of his extremely low vocal range. “That wasn’t me,” he pleads, “I don’t know who that was/ That was somebody desperate/ Someone in love.” Check it out below.

    Despite not putting out an album together, the members of The National have been busy this year. Aaron Dessner reunited with Justin Vernon to share the Big Red Machine studio set, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last, and, Bryce Dessner teamed with the Australian String Quartet for Impermanence/Disintegration. Berninger shared a new song titled “Let It Be” earlier this year and guested on tracks by Adia Victoria and Julia Stone. He also recorded a cover of “I’m Waiting For The Man” for a Velvet Underground covers compilation titled I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this week, the Dessners accompanied Peter Dinklage for a performance of the Cyrano track “Your Name” on Colbert.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Unveil New Song "Fill My World": Stream

December 3, 2021

Thundercat Shares New Song "Satellite": Stream

December 3, 2021

Ariana Grande Kid Cudi

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi Share "Just Look Up" from Netflix's Don't Look Up Soundtrack: Stream

December 3, 2021

grimes player of games new single stream

Grimes Unveils New Song "Player of Games": Stream

December 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The National Unveil New Song "Somebody Desperate": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale