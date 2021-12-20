Menu
Björk Plays The Slav Witch in First Trailer for Robert Eggers’ The Northman: Watch

The viking revenge epic also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, and Anya Taylor-Joy

Bjork The Northman
Björk in The Northman, photo via Focused Features
December 20, 2021 | 9:29am ET

    The Northman, Robert Eggers’ epic Viking revenge saga starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Björk, will be released in theaters on Friday, April 8th, 2022. In anticipation, the first trailer has been released. Watch it below.

    In The Northman, Skarsgård plays Amieth, a Viking prince seeking revenge for his murdered father. The story is based on the medieval Scandinavian legend, which served as the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

    Ethan Hawke plays Ameith’s father, King Horvendill, who is married to Queen Gudrun (portrayed by Kidman). Björk, making her first on-screen appearance since 2000’s Dancer in the Dark, plays a Slav Witch named Seeress.

    The cast also includes Björk’s daughter, Ísadóra Barney, as well as Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool.

    The Northman marks Eggers’ third feature film, following 2015’s The Witch and 2019’s The Lighthouse. He co-wrote the film’s script with Sjón, an Icelandic poet and novelist known for his frequent collaborations with Björk.

    For Björk, it marks her first feature film role since 2000’s Dancer in the Dark.

    The Northman will be released in the US by Focus Features and internationally by Universal Pictures.

