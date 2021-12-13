The Pretty Reckless and Shinedown Announce Joint 2022 Tour

The Pretty Reckless are a band that loves to play live, so it’s been hard for them to stay off the road. Now, Taylor Momsen and company have announced their first run of tour dates since 2017, a spring US outing supporting Shinedown.

Prior to linking up with Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless will perform two sold-out headlining gigs at the new venue Brooklyn Made on March 22nd and 23rd. From there, TPR and Shinedown will kick off a 24-date tour on April 1st in Spokane, Washington, with Diamante serving as opening act. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Shinedown, meanwhile, will precede the spring trek with a previously announced month-long winter North American run featuring support from Pop Evil and Ayron Jones. That leg kicks off January 26th in San Francisco, with tickets available here.

Following the stateside outing, The Pretty Reckless will head overseas for gigs throughout the summer, including festival appearances at Britain’s Download Festival, Germany’s Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring and the Netherlands’ Pinkpop. They’ll also serve as direct support for Foo Fighters in Berlin.

The Pretty Reckless are touring in support of their 2021 album, Death by Rock and Roll, while Shinedown’s latest full-length effort is 2018’s Attention Attention.

Regarding the title track off Death by Rock and Roll, which is a tribute to the band’s late producer, Kato Khandwala, Momsen told Heavy Consequence‘s Beyond the Boys’ Club column, “The beginning of the song starts with his footsteps walking down the hallway of the studio, so it’s very much a tribute to him from front to back.”

