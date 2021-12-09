The War on Drugs Perform “Old Skin” During Global Livestream: Watch

The War on Drugs unveiled a moving performance of their song “Old Skin” during their global livestream event on Thursday. Watch it below.

“I was born in a pyramid/ By an old interstate,” sings Adam Granduciel from inside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. “Been down at the yard/ Working my whole life/ To follow my father’s dream/ Then watch it fade away/ Wrapped in our old tired skin/ Peelin’ away.”

The album cut is featured on the rock band’s acclaimed 2021 album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which dropped in October following the pre-release singles “Living Proof,” “Change,” and the title track.

Advertisement

Related Video

Living Proof: The War on Drugs Global Live Event is being held today through Sunday, and fans can purchase tickets to the livestream at various hours throughout each day here.

To promote the livestream, Granduciel and co. stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month to perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” and also ran through four songs on a visit to The What Podcast on the Consequence Podcast Network.

Weeks before announcing the virtual event, The War on Drugs filmed their own Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR as well as a special performance on CBS’ Saturday Sessions to promote their latest LP’s October release.

Advertisement

Next year, the Philly-based rockers will embark on a massive tour of the US and Europe, which kicks off Jan. 19th and 20th with back-to-back nights at Austin City Limits Live. Get tickets for the 2022 trek here.