Thom Yorke Shares Sixth Sonos Radio Mix: Stream

Featuring Terry Riley, The Bug, and Noah Yorke

December 20, 2021 | 11:40am ET

    Thom Yorke has returned with the sixth edition of his ongoing Sonos radio show, “In the Absence Thereof.” Check out the playlist below.

    “In the Absence Thereof…v6” is a particularly cinematic mix. Whereas Yorke’s last playlist featured the familiar sounds of Tom Waits and Madlib, this installment veers toward the instrumental. Chiming percussion dominates Mark Fell’s opening song “INTRA-3,” while droning keys swell in Terry Riley’s “Across the Lake of the Ancient World” and Arvo Pärt’s  “Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten.”

    Yorke’s latest mix isn’t all instrumental, however. UK rappers Space Afrika and Blackhaine spit over a glitchy beat in “B£E,” and The Bug’s “How bout dat” sees FFSYTHO rap over a slow, dark crawl. Yorke’s son, Noah, even appears on the playlist with “Trying Too Hard (Lullaby),” and the family ties are clear right away. Thanks to Noah’s familiar voice, on first listen it’s easy to think Yorke stuck one of his own songs on there.

    Check out the tracklist for “In the Absensce Thereof…v6” and listen to the playlist below. Then, catch up on “In the Absence Thereof” by revisiting his first, second, third, fourth, and fifth mixes.

    In other Yorke news, the Radiohead frontman has entered a bit of a social media era. He recently broadcasted a rehearsal of The Smile, his new band with Jonny Greenwood, on Instagram Live, and made his TikTok debut. Back in August, he shared a new remix of MF DOOM’s “Gazzillion Ear.” 

    Thom Yorke’s “In the Absence Thereof…v6” Playlist:
    01. Mark Fell — INTRA-3
    02. Terry Riley — Across the Lake of the Ancient World
    03. Space Afrika, Blackhaine — B£E
    04. Arvo Pärt, Staatsorchester Stuttgart — Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten
    05. The Bug, FFSYTHO — How bout dat
    06. Noah Yorke — Trying Too Hard (Lullaby)
    07. Little Simz — Little Q, Pt. 1 — Interlude
    08. Emma DJ — coco eckichii
    09. aya — somewhere between the 8th and 9th floor
    10. This Heat — Radio Prague
    11. Federico Mompou, James Rushford — Música Callada, Book I: Afflitto e penoso
    12. Robert Stillman — Peace on Earth
    13. Lol Coxhill, Morgan Fisher — Vase
    14. Sarah Davachi — First Cadence
    15. Sibylle Baier — I Lost Something in the Hills
    16. Trip Shrubb — Trewwer
    17. Blawan — Close the Cycle
    18. Anthony Child, Andrew Read — Guitar Treatments #7
    19. Mark Fell, Gábor Lázár — Untitled 4
    20. Squarepusher — Tundra 4

Thom Yorke Shares Sixth Sonos Radio Mix: Stream

