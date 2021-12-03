Menu
Fight Breaks Out During Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Verzuz Battle

The two hip-hop groups exchanged punches after Bizzy Bone accused Three 6 Mafia of mocking him

Bone Thugs Three 6 Mafia fight
Photo via Verzuz
December 3, 2021 | 12:01am ET

    A fight broke out between members of Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony during a Verzuz battle on Thursday night.

    As Complex points out, Bone Thugs’ Bizzy Bone accused Three 6 Mafia of “mocking” him as he performed, and proceeded to throw a bottle in the group’s direction. In response, members of Three 6 Mafia rushed towards Bone Thugs N’ Harmony’s side of the stage and threw punches.

    The Verzuz battle was briefly paused as organizers of the event sought to get the situation under the control, but the two groups eventually returned to the stage and resumed the concert.

    Later in the evening, Bizzy Bone apologized for the scuffle, saying, “I want to apologize to everybody the fuck out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to fuck this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherfucking going.”

    In an Instagram post prior to tonight’s battle,  Bizzy Bone called Three 6 Mafia “devil worshippers.”

    “They don’t want to be called devil worshippers. Well wtf is you and wtf is your name three sixes for?” Bizzy Bone wrote. “Whats that a acronym for? FOH… That is the mark of the beast is it not? Ya’ll grew up in the church so you knew the ramifications behind naming ya self that to MAKE PEOPLE THINK YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL FOR RICHES AND FAME (thats a classic). Now you got your money and u wanna act like nobody can call you out on it? Ya’ll got me f’d up.”

