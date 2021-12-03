Thundercat Shares New Song “Satellite”: Stream

Issa Rae’s groundbreaking HBO series Insecure has always been known for its expertly curated soundtrack, and the fifth and final season hasn’t done anything to tarnish that reputation. The third episode “Pressure, Okay ?!” features Thundercat’s standout new track “Satellite,” which is available today on streaming platforms.

Produced by Thundercat himself, “Satellite” features guest vocals from Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi. As the title suggests, they dream of finding peace in outer space with lyrics like, “No stress, no strife, just peace of mind/ No pain, no fear, everything so clear.” Check it out below.

Thundercat is currently on a North American headlining tour in support of the Grammy-winning It Is What It Is, one of the best albums of 2020. Pick up tickets for the remaining shows at Ticketmaster. Last month, he stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Dragonball Durag,” one of our favorite songs of last year.

The Insecure Season 5 soundtrack also features contributions from Saweetie (“Get It Girl”), Mereba (“Glock Peaceful”), and TeaMarrr (“Pipe Dreams”). Stream it in full below, followed by the artwork and tracklist.

Prior to the Season 5 premiere, Consequence interviewed Issa Rae, BJ the Chicago Kid, Victoria Monét, and more about some of the show’s most iconic music moments.

Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series, Season 5 Artwork

Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series, Season 5 Tracklist

01. Get It Girl – Saweetie

02. Snoring – Drew Love

03. Seein Ya – Jesse Boykins III, Duckwrth, Ambré, ESTA, and Mack Keane

04. 50 Lem Hunnits – Akeem Ali, 27Delly, and Jorge Amadeus

05. Time Off – B.K. Habermehl

06. Fun – Nnena

07. What’s the Use – Josh Levi

08. Satellite – Thundercat (feat. Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi)

09. Mad Bitches – Mikhala Jené (feat. Ro James)

10. Glock Peaceful – Mereba

11. Pipe Dreams – TeaMarrr

12. Fantasy – Amindi, 27Delly, Kiah Victoria, and Ace Henderson