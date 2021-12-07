Tours On Sale This Week: Tame Impala, HAIM, John Mulaney, and More

It’s been a big week of tour announcements for music fans of all kind. Indie darlings Tame Impala, HAIM, and Bright Eyes will soon head out on the road, as will hard rock greats like Iron Maiden and Tenacious D. The fast-rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo just mapped out her inaugural headlining tour, and Netflix revealed the bonkers lineup for its first-ever comedy festival. Even country music titan Keith Urban is going on tour.

Tame Impala: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Tame Impala have mapped out an early 2022 North American arena tour, which includes stops at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, as well as two dates at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina.

Pre-sale code: RUSHIUM

HAIM: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Next year, HAIM will embark on the “One More HAIM Tour,” a 27-date outing featuring shows alongside Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Princess Nokia, and more.

Pre-sale code: WIMPIII

John Mulaney: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

John Mulaney has expanded his “From Scratch” standup tour with a fresh batch of 33 dates taking place between March and July of 2022.

Pre-sale code: SCRATCH

Olivia Rodrigo: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Olivia Rodrigo is finally ready to bring her smash debut album, Sour, on to the road. Starting next April, she’ll launch a huge tour that includes dates in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, with Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen each taking a turn as the tour’s opening act.

In order to purchase tickets, fans must first register via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program. The deadline to do so is Tuesday night at 11:59 pm. PT.

Netflix a Joke: The Festival: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The inaugural Netflix is a Joke: The Festival will feature over 100 comedians performing across 25 Los Angeles-area venues between April 28th and May 8th, 2022. Among the confirmed talent: Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Larry David, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, and more.

Pre-sale code: JOKES

Iron Maiden: Get Tickets via

Iron Maiden have expanded their “Legacy of the Beast” world tour with a new run of North American shows in 2022. The 30-date jaunt launches in Mexico City on September 7th and runs through the end of October. Better yet, Iron Maiden will be joined on the road by Trivium and Within Temptation.

Pre-sale code: BELLS

Jack Johnson: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Jack Johnson has announced a 30-date US tour for Summer 2022. At various points in the outing, he’ll be joined by the likes of Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and more.

Pre-sale code: BELLS

Bright Eyes: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Bright Eyes have extended their recent US tour into 2022 with a new leg of US dates. This time around, Conor Oberst and co. will visit cities like St. Paul, Columbus, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, and more.

Pre-sale code: SOCIAL

Tenacious D: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Jack Black and Kyle Gass will reconvene as Kyle Gass for a brief west coast swing of dates in June 2022. The shows will serve as a belated celebration of Tenacious D’s self-titled debut album, which turned 20 years old this past September.

Hot Chip: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Hot Chip have mapped out their first North American tour since 2019. The UK synthpop icons are taking the long way around, flying over nearly the whole continent to kick things off in Ventura, California on April 15th. They’ll run through the southwest and into Mexico, before resetting in the northeast for shows in Boston, Brooklyn, and Pittsburgh. The trek wraps up May 14th in Chicago, Illinois.

Keith Urban: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Keith Urban has announced “The Speed of Now World Tour,” his first extensive North American outing in two years. The tour includes Urban’s first concerts in Ft. Worth and Savannah, his first appearances at venues in Los Angeles and Jacksonville, as well as shows in Knoxville, Charleston and Madison where he hasn’t played in nearly a decade.

Pre-sale code: BELLS