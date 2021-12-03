Rap Song of the Week: Tierra Whack Embraces Her Inner Joker on “Stand Up”

Our recurring new music feature Rap Song of the Week breaks down the hip-hop tracks you need to hear at the end of every week. Check out the full playlist here. This week we highlight “Stand Up” off Tierra Whack’s new Rap? EP.

In the three years since releasing her innovative debut Whack World, Tierra Whack has put out a steady stream of one-off singles that have kept her in the conversation as one of the most talented rappers in the game. The Philly native officially returned this week with her new EP Rap?, which is unfortunately only three tracks long. With the opener “Stand Up,” however, Whack serves up a reminder that she will never stop pushing forward.

In an interview with Apple Music, Whack shared her love for the most recent Joker film and expressed her ambitions to make music with movie scenes in mind. “Stand Up” is an example of just that, using inspiration from a conversation with JAY-Z to embrace being “the wild card” and write “a record to make me feel badass.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Over rumbling production, Whack boasts about coming up from poverty to being able to afford designer clothes from Helmut Lang. “Million dollar, you cannot afford,” she adds. “If I wanted I could make the Forbes list.”

It’s the mention of her Lego collaboration that really shows where Whack’s mind is really headed. Clearly, it was a building block to the Vans collection she dropped today and there’s no doubt she’ll be able to tackle her movie ambitions next. After all, Whack has already contributed to the Madden ’22 soundtrack and music supervisors would be foolish not to keep her unique sound in mind.

Advertisement