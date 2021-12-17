Menu
TNGHT Unveil New Single “Brick Figures”: Stream

Appearing on LuckyMe's annual Advent Calendar charity compilation

TNGHT's "Brick Figures" video, photo by Dan Streit
TNGHT’s “Brick Figures” video, photo by Dan Streit
December 17, 2021 | 3:22pm ET

    Electronic duo TNGHT have released the new song “Brick Figures,” as well as its accompanying music video. Listen to the track below.

    The production team comprised of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice released “Brick Figures” as part of Glasgow label LuckyMe’s annual Advent Calendar charity compilation, which also features songs from Jacques Greene, Cid Rim, HIRA, and Seiho.

    Industrial sound effects make up the beat of the instrumental song, which Lunice described in a statement as “the kind of music Lego characters would be listening to on their own time.” Rather than Lego characters, however, two naked, distorted figures convulse under a strobe light in the song’s music video, directed by Dan Streit and Christopher Rutledge.

    Related Video

    As what sounds like a power drill screeches back and forth, the two characters flex their muscles and get into a bit of a scuffle — among other things. Check out the trippy visual below.

    TNGHT returned from a two-year hiatus last month with “TUMS,” their first song since 2019’s TNGHT II EP. Last year, Mohawke dropped the mixtapes B.B.H.E.Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard, while Lunice released deluxe editions of his 2015 EP 180 and 2010’s Stacker Upper earlier this year.

TNGHT Unveil New Single "Brick Figures": Stream

