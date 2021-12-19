Tom Holland Says Sex Scenes Aren’t “Appropriate for the Spider-Man Franchise”

As much as the internet has been swooning over the newly-public romantic relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya, don’t except to see them consummate their relationship on-screen: Holland, who stars as Peter Parker opposite Zendaya’s MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, told Yahoo Entertainment that he doesn’t see any need for sex scenes in the latest Spider-Man film.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise,” Holland said. “We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love.”

Despite Eternals having broken the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sex-scene barrier earlier this fall, Zendaya evidently agrees, adding that “Peter Parker is like a little brother.” Holland doubled-down on the notion: “No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible.” And while both Holland and Zendaya are 25 in real life, Peter Parker is technically still in high school, after all.

But the lack of NSFW content hasn’t hindered No Way Home‘s critical and commercial success: “In so many ways, No Way Home is a true feat,” writes Liz Shannon Miller in a review for Consequence. The next Spidey-centric movie of the MCU is already in the works.