Here’s a Timeline of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship, Because We’re Chasing Joy Where We Can

Our 2021 Annual Report continues with a Tomdaya timeline, because why not?

Look, we all needed a win this year.

Happy release week to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is allegedly exciting and fresh and an impressive moment for the MCU and all that. Anyway, let’s talk about two of its leads: Spider-Man and MJ. Peter Parker and Mary Jane. Tom and Z.

Tom Holland (a golden retriever who was accidentally transformed into a lovable young man with the gifts of song, dance, and acrobatics) exploded to full-fledged stardom when he was just nineteen years old. The former Billy Elliot switched out the curtain call tutu for an iconic spidey suit in Captain America: Civil War, and the world was never the same. Raise your hand if you remember seeing him on screen as Peter Parker for the first time and feeling your silly little life tilt off its axis.

Regardless of how you feel about the corporate nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s hard to deny the charm that Holland brings to the role. He even received a cosign from the late Stan Lee, who once said that Tom brought Peter to life exactly as he’d imagined him to be all those years ago.

Enter Zendaya (an ethereal goddess who, like Aphrodite, emerged from the sea as a vision of beauty and grace and walked directly to the nearest red carpet), who came into the picture in 2017 as the moody Michelle Jones in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Michelle Jones… but her friends call her MJ… or at least they would if she had any friends! Get it!?!