We’re taking a break from our 2021 Annual Report to recognize our last Artist of the Month of the year! AOTM is an accolade given to an up-and-coming artist or group who is poised for the big time. In December 2021, we recognize K-pop act TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who continue to solidify themselves as 4th-generation leaders in the genre.

Throughout 2021, TOMORROW X TOGETHER was frozen in time.

The K-pop group (whose name is often shortened to TXT) burst onto the international scene with a remarkable debut in 2019 and quickly amassed a no-skips reputation. The still very young group was poised to explode in 2020 — when the world, of course, came to a screeching halt.

It must have been somewhat frustrating for the five members — Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai — but if that’s the case, it hasn’t managed to deter their output, nor their optimism. So here we are in 2021, witnessing a group that spent the year managing to break through to the next level with their new set of albums, collectively referred to as The Chaos Chapter.

Being able to pull off this kind of year under these circumstances is all part of the reason TOMORROW X TOGETHER is our December Artist of the Month. The group joined Consequence for a conversation over Zoom digging into their new heights, goals for 2022, and next steps.

The first entry into the new album series was The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE in May. From the first concept trailer, the metaphor was clear: Through circumstances beyond their control, the boys are stuck. The tracks here touched on some darker themes than TXT’s otherwise largely bright discography had before. “Say you love me, say you love me/ Till the end of the world/ All or nothing, I want all of you,” they sing desperately on the aching “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” featuring Seori.