TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop Surprise Christmas Song “Sweet Dreams”: Stream

With Christmas just a mere few days away, now’s the time to soak in all the holiday spirit you can. Thankfully, K-pop “It” boys (and December Artist of the Month) TOMORROW X TOGETHER are here to help spread the cheer with their surprise carol song, “Sweet Dreams.”

Produced by Slow Rabbit, “Sweet Dreams” is a mellow R&B jam, tailored for yuletide festivities with a jazzy piano riff and plenty of sleigh bells. With TXT members Yeonjun and Hueningkai co-writing the melody, and Soobin, Taehyun, and Hueningkai handling the song’s bilingual lyrics, the track is billed as a gesture of gratitude to the TXT fandom (aka MOA) for their persistent support and love in spite of a tumultuous couple of years.

But most importantly, “Sweet Dreams” is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s invitation to relax amid a particularly stressful time for everyone. Listen to the song below.

TXT released their second studio album, Chaos Chapter: Freeze, back in May. In October, Yeonjun and Taehyun shared a cover of Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI’s “Stay.”

