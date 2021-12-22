Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop Surprise Christmas Song “Sweet Dreams”: Stream

The K-pop group ring in the holidays

tomorrow x together share surprise christmas song sweet dreams stream
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 22, 2021 | 11:38am ET

    With Christmas just a mere few days away, now’s the time to soak in all the holiday spirit you can. Thankfully, K-pop “It” boys (and December Artist of the Month) TOMORROW X TOGETHER are here to help spread the cheer with their surprise carol song, “Sweet Dreams.”

    Produced by Slow Rabbit, “Sweet Dreams” is a mellow R&B jam, tailored for yuletide festivities with a jazzy piano riff and plenty of sleigh bells. With TXT members Yeonjun and Hueningkai co-writing the melody, and Soobin, Taehyun, and Hueningkai handling the song’s bilingual lyrics, the track is billed as a gesture of gratitude to the TXT fandom (aka MOA) for their persistent support and love in spite of a tumultuous couple of years.

    But most importantly, “Sweet Dreams” is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s invitation to relax amid a particularly stressful time for everyone. Listen to the song below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    TXT released their second studio album, Chaos Chapter: Freeze, back in May. In October, Yeonjun and Taehyun shared a cover of Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI’s “Stay.”

    Also be sure to check out our Artist of the Month interview with TXT, as well as a fun game we call Battle of the Bandmates.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rza flatbush zombies quentin tarantino single stream

RZA and Flatbush Zombies Drop New Song "Quentin Tarantino": Stream

December 17, 2021

tnght brick figures new single stream

TNGHT Unveil New Single "Brick Figures": Stream

December 17, 2021

boldy james the alchemist super tecmo bo album stream

Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Super Tecmo Bo: Stream

December 17, 2021

Brandon Boyd Incubus Petrichor New Single Stream

Incubus Frontman Brandon Boyd Shares New Single "Petrichor": Stream

December 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Drop Surprise Christmas Song "Sweet Dreams": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale