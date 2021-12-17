Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Performs “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Fallon: Watch

Toni Cornell, daughter of the late Chris Cornell, performed an emotional version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (December 16th).

The song, written by Prince and made famous by Sinead O’Connor, demands immense vocal talent. Toni handles it with grace on Fallon, hitting soaring high notes just like her father. She’s accompanied by a lush arrangement of acoustic guitar and strings.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” has a deep history with the Cornells. Chris initially shared his cover of the ballad after Prince passed away in 2016. “It has a timeless relevance for me and practically everyone I know,” Chris said of the song.

Later, on Father’s Day 2018, Toni would share a version recorded together with her father, a year after his tragic passing in 2017.

Chris’ cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” was recently nominated for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance after being included on the posthumous compilation, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, released in December 2020.

Worldclass vocal talent clearly runs in the family. The Fallon performance isn’t the first time Toni has blown us away. Previously, she took on Pearl Jam’s “Black” and Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike,” proof that she can go grunge, as well. And her older half-sister, Lily Cornell, is a gifted singer, as well, performing “Black Gives Way to Blue” during a tribute to Alice in Chains a year ago.

Watch Toni Cornell perform “Nothing Compares 2 U” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.