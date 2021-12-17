Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Performs “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Fallon: Watch

The late Soundgarden frontman's cover of the iconic ballad was recently nominated for a Grammy

toni cornell nothing compares 2 u fallon
Toni Cornell (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 17, 2021 | 10:23am ET

    Toni Cornell, daughter of the late Chris Cornell, performed an emotional version of “Nothing Compares 2 U” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (December 16th).

    The song, written by Prince and made famous by Sinead O’Connor, demands immense vocal talent. Toni handles it with grace on Fallon, hitting soaring high notes just like her father. She’s accompanied by a lush arrangement of acoustic guitar and strings.

    “Nothing Compares 2 U” has a deep history with the Cornells. Chris initially shared his cover of the ballad after Prince passed away in 2016. “It has a timeless relevance for me and practically everyone I know,” Chris said of the song.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Later, on Father’s Day 2018, Toni would share a version recorded together with her father, a year after his tragic passing in 2017.

    Chris’ cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” was recently nominated for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance after being included on the posthumous compilation, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, released in December 2020.

    Toni Cornell
     Editor's Pick
    Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Covers Pearl Jam’s “Black”: Watch

    Worldclass vocal talent clearly runs in the family. The Fallon performance isn’t the first time Toni has blown us away. Previously, she took on Pearl Jam’s “Black” and Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike,” proof that she can go grunge, as well. And her older half-sister, Lily Cornell, is a gifted singer, as well, performing “Black Gives Way to Blue” during a tribute to Alice in Chains a year ago.

    Advertisement

    Watch Toni Cornell perform “Nothing Compares 2 U” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Corey Taylor praises Alice in Chains

Corey Taylor Calls Alice in Chains "One of the Greatest Rock Bands" Ever, Heaps High Praise on Layne Staley

December 16, 2021

dave navarro guns n roses

Dave Navarro Missed Out on Being in Guns N' Roses Due to Drug Addiction: "Axl Really Wanted Me to Join the Band"

December 16, 2021

Turnstile on Seth Meyers

Turnstile Perform "Mystery" and "T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)" on Late Night With Seth Meyers: Watch

December 16, 2021

John 5 2022 tour

John 5 and The Creatures Announce 2022 North American Tour

December 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Performs "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale