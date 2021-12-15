Tool’s Danny Carey Due in Court January 12th for Alleged Assault as New Details Emerge

Tool drummer Danny Carey will have to make a January 12th court appearance stemming from his arrest for alleged assault at the Kansas City International Airport. Along with the court date, a few new details have emerged regarding the incident.

As previously reported, Carey was arrested for misdemeanor assault Sunday night (December 12th) after law enforcement received a report of a “disturbance between two males at an airport terminal,” with TMZ reporting that the acclaimed musician allegedly got into a physical altercation with an airport security worker.

A citation from the Kansas City Airport Police, newly obtained by Billboard, confirms TMZ’s earlier report that Carey allegedly hurled a homophobic slur at the security worker he is accused of assaulting. “[Carey] did intentionally cause … unlawful, offensive contact upon [name redacted] by yelling at the complainant, ‘You’re a f**king f**got’ repeatedly, and jabbed the complainant in the chest repeatedly,” reads the citation, which further notes that Carey “intentionally inflict[ed] injury” upon the complainant.

While no footage of the alleged assault has surfaced yet, TMZ posted video of the drummer’s arrest, in which he’s seen telling the person filming to “videotape all of this” and repeatedly asking one of the officers, “Who did I assault?” Two officers then pin Carey to the wall outside the terminal as they cuff him, with one screaming, “Quit resisting now!”

Carey, a Kansas native, had been in town to play drums in the stands on Saturday with the University of Kansas pep band during the school’s home basketball game against the University of Missouri. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, suggesting he may have attended the NFL team’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier on Sunday.

Consequence previously reached out to Tool’s publicist, who told us that there is “no comment” from either Carey or the band at this time.

It remains to be seen whether Carey’s January 12th municipal court date will affect Tool’s upcoming 2022 US tour, which kicks off January 10th in Eugene, Oregon. The 12th happens to be an off day for the tour, but the band does have shows on the 11th and 13th in the Pacific Northwest. Tickets to all of Tool’s upcoming concerts are available here.

Stay tuned for any further developments regarding Danny Carey’s airport incident. Video of his arrest can be seen below.