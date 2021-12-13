Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested for Alleged Assault at Airport

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested on Sunday night (December 12th) for an alleged assault that took place at the airport in Kansas City, Missouri. According to TMZ, Carey apparently got into a physical altercation with another person inside of the terminal.

Carey was in his home state of Kansas this past weekend to play drums in the stands with the University of Kansas band during the school’s home basketball game against the University of Missouri.

TMZ cites sources as revealing that police were called regarding a disturbance involving Carey and another man. The drummer was then taken to a nearby police station and booked for misdemeanor assault. At the station, Carey was photographed for a mugshot (seen in the tweet below), and eventually released on bond.

Officers told TMZ that a police report is being forwarded to prosecutors for review, at which time potential charges may follow.

Update: Law enforcement sources tell us that Carey was getting into it with an employee working security at the airport. He could be hit with a fine for the incident up to $13,900.

Carey’s arrest comes one month before Tool are set to launch their 2022 US tour. The outing kicks off January 10th in Eugene, Oregon, with tickets available here.

Consequence reached out to Tool’s publicist, who told us as of now there’s “no comment” from Carey or the band.

See Danny Carey’s mugshot in the tweet below, followed by his performance with the University of Kansas band.

This is a developing story …

