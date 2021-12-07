A smattering of A-list rockers including members of Tool, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, and more participated in an all-star jam this past weekend in Malibu, California.

The occasion was a Bring Back the Arts benefit for the Malibu Elementary School. The superstar band featured Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen of QotSA, Tool’s Danny Carey, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chris Chaney from Jane’s Addiction, and Ozzy Osbourne/Post Malone producer Andrew Watt.

The talented ensemble played classic rock covers and a few originals. Footage from the festive evening sees Hawkins charismatically fronting Rod Stewart’s “Hot Legs” while Homme sings his own QotSA song “Go with the Flow” and Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London.” A rousing collective run through The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” features the full cast.

Two of the above mentioned artists, Hawkins and Chaney, recently formed a supergroup of their own, NHC, with Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro. The trio have played some headlining shows and released a few singles thus far.

Meanwhile, Smith, Chaney, and Watt are also part of the new Eddie Vedder-fronted supergroup The Earthlings, who recently announced a winter US tour. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Watch footage of the Malibu Elementary School Bring Back the Arts benefit jam via Instagram below.

