Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2021

These standout heavy releases helped get us through another rough year

top metal hard rock albums 2021
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
December 14, 2021 | 8:00am ET

    Our 2021 Annual Report continues with our Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums list. As the year winds down, stay tuned for more awards, lists, and articles about the best music, film, and TV of 2021. You can find it all in one place here.

    After a rough 2020 that saw a global pandemic take over our lives and the concert industry shut down, 2021 was hopefully primed to be the year of the comeback. While live music has returned to a certain degree, it’s been a bumpy ride thus far, as bands deal with COVID outbreaks amidst their camps and fans enter venues with extra caution. One thing we can all still count on is new albums to get us through difficult times, and while 2021 may not have been super prolific as far as new releases, it still proved to be another strong year for the heaviest genres.

    The legendary Iron Maiden were perhaps the biggest metal band to release a new album in 2021, and they did not disappoint, unleashing the epic Senjutsu, which holds its own among the band’s iconic LPs. Modern-day metal torchbearers Gojira and Mastodon both delivered strong efforts, as well, while veteran prog masters Dream Theater once again displayed their stunning musicality.

    Advertisement

    Hardcore had a year to remember, with bands like Turnstile, Regional Justice Center, Every Time I Die, and Thirdface all unleashing thought-provoking and dynamic new efforts. And extreme metal was also alive and well in 2021, with Carcass, Cannibal Corpse, Rivers of Nihil, and others giving us new music to melt our faces.

    Top 50 Albums 2021
     Editor's Pick
    Top 50 Albums of 2021

    Finally, a few newcomers came out of the gates swinging, with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH and Spiritbox among the acts offering up very strong debut albums.

    As we head into 2022 hoping for things to open up a bit more, we look back at the Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021, as picked by the Heavy Consequence staff.

    — Spencer Kaufman
    Managing Editor, Heavy Consequence

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Top 12 Live Shows of 2021

December 13, 2021

top rap albums

Top 10 Rap Albums You May Have Missed in 2021

December 10, 2021

Top 25 TV Shows 2021

Top 25 TV Shows of 2021

December 9, 2021

Top Films 2021

Top 25 Films of 2021

December 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2021

Menu Shop Search Sale