Tory Lanez Shouted, “Dance Bitch!” Before Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in Foot

Tory Lanez's trial will begin January 13th

Tory Lanez (photo by Amy Price) and Megan Thee Stallion (photo by Jen Vesp)
December 14, 2021 | 3:34pm ET

    According to testimony at a preliminary hearing for Tory Lanez’s assault trial, the controversial artist shouted, “Dance, bitch, dance!” before shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

    Via TMZ, the revelation came from LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner, who was relaying Meg’s version of events. According to Det. Stogner’s testimony, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 12th, 2020, Lanez was standing on the step board of an SUV while Meg stood outside of it. The two had been fighting, and Lanez was intoxicated when he yelled at her to “Dance!” As shots rang out, Meg “immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence.”

    Det. Stogner’s testimony confirmed public knowledge of the event, including that Megan initially told police that her foot had been injured from stepping on broken glass. She later claimed that in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, she feared that law enforcement would kill Lanez. Reportedly, Lanez begged her not to tell, and even offered her money.

    But shortly afterwards, Megan recanted her story, saying the about-face was because Lanez wouldn’t stop lying. During an Instagram Live, she said, “Yes this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie?”

    With Meg’s cooperation, Tory Lanez was charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury, and one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon. Following the preliminary hearing, a judge has now ordered Lanez to stand trial beginning January 13th, 2022. Lanez has pleaded not guilty.

