Tours On Sale This Week: Jack White, Primus, Bonnie Raitt, Coheed & Cambria, and More

It’s the final full week of 2021 — at least by music industry standards — and plenty of artists are squeezing in last-minute tour announcements. Jack White’s first solo outing in four years and Primus’ RUSH tribute tour highlight this week’s offerings. Artists including Coheed and Cambria, Korn, Andrew Bird with Iron & Wine, Bobby Weir & The Wolf Bros, Tim McGraw, Bonnie Raitt, and Don McLean also announced tours this week.

Get all the details, including applicable pre-sale codes below.

Jack White: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

In 2022, Jack White hit the road for the first time in four years for a massive tour in support of his pair of upcoming albums. “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” consists of 57 shows taking place in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe between April and August 2022.

Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A second pre-sale is set for Thursday, December 16th and can be accessed by saving White’s new single, “Taking Me Back.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, December 17th via Ticketmaster.

Primus: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Primus have expanded their RUSH tribute tour with the addition of 46 new dates taking place in the Spring and Summer of 2022.⁠ “A Tribute to Kings Tour” features a full performance of RUSH’s 1977 album, A Farewell to Kings, as well as opening sets from the likes of Battles, Black Mountain, and The Black Angels.⁠

A general ticket on-sale begins December 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Sign up for a ticket pre-sale password at Primus’ website, or use the code KINGS22 starting December 16th.

Pre-sale Code: KINGS22

Korn: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Korn have announced a 2022 US arena tour with support from Chevelle and Code Orange. The stacked tour package kicks off on March 4th in Springfield, Missouri, and runs through the end of the month, wrapping up on April 1st in Wichita, Kansas. The trek will hit many Midwestern cities along the way, as well as a few dates in the Northeast.

Tickets go on sale Friday (December 17th) at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning today (December 14th) at noon local time until Thursday (December 16th) at 10 p.m. local time. Fans can also access pre-sale tickets by using the code BELLS.

Pre-sale Code: BELLS