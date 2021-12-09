Travis Scott Denies Responsibility for Astroworld Tragedy in New Interview

Travis Scott sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview about the tragic events at Astroworld that left 10 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

“I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster,” Scott said at the beginning of the interview, which was posted to Charlamagne Tha God’s YouTube channel on Thursday morning. “It gets so hard because I always feel connected to my fans, and I went through something and my fans went through something and people’s parents went through something and it really hurts. It really hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Scott claimed that he “didn’t know” that Astroworld was a “mass casualty event” until after the first police press conference. “And even at that moment you’re like, ‘Wait, what?'” Scott said.

Advertisement

Related Video

Had he been aware of the events within the crowd, Scott said he would have stopped the show. “It’s so crazy because I’m that artist too — anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need,” he stated. “Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK. And I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that.”

“You can only help what you can see and whatever you’re told, whenever they tell you to stop, you stop,” Scott added.

Charlamagne pressed Scott on whether his promotion of aggressive crowd behavior — or, as Scott calls it, “raging” — increased the likelihood of such a tragedy at the concert.

Advertisement

“That’s something I’ve been working on for a while, is creating these experiences and trying to show these experiences are happening in a safe environment,” Scott responded. “Us as artists, we trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely. And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy. It didn’t feel like, you know… people didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and then something unfortunate happened and I think we really just got to figure out what that was.”