Travis Scott’s Cacti Hard Seltzer Discontinued

Following the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott, photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images
December 11, 2021 | 9:31pm ET

    Travis Scott’s Cacti hard seltzer has been discontinued by manufacturer Anheuser-Busch after less than a year on the market, Billboard reports. The seltzer hit stores in March.

    Cacti’s end comes after Scott gave his first interview since the Astroworld tragedy killed 10 people and injured hundreds of others. Speaking with Charlamagne tha God, the rapper said he wasn’t aware of the chaos that ensued while he was performing, and that he does not feel responsible for the tragedy. A spokesman for Scott told Pitchfork that the decision to cease production on Cacti was mutual, and that the deal was already set to expire on November 30th.

    “Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now and his priority is helping his community and fans heal,” the representative said. “Cacti asked AB Inbev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time.”

    Scott announced a production deal with A24 back in August, but hasn’t shared if the deal with continue in light of recent events. His Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack collaboration with Nike, meanwhile, has been postponed indefinitely.

    This walk back is one in a series of attempts at damage control from Scott, who’s had a history of inciting violence at his shows before Astroworld and who has been criticized for his actions following the tragedy. Earlier this week, he began the process of dismissing the hundreds of lawsuits brought against him, Drake, and Live Nation over the disaster. Before that, he told attendees of the festival they would receive refunds for their tickets, and offered to fund the funerals of the event’s victims.

